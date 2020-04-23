Gladwin County tax preparer accused of stealing $400,000 from clients

(4/23/2020) - A tax preparer from Gladwin County is accused of stealing refunds worth about $400,000 from clients over at least five years.

Mark Alan Patterson, 51, was arraigned Thursday on federal wire fraud charges in connection with his work at Schuster Tax Service in Beaverton.

Patterson completed tax returns for dozens of clients at the business. He allegedly diverted portions of 120 clients' refunds to his own bank accounts from 2015 to 2020, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Investigators say Patterson showed clients fake versions of their tax returns indicating they would get smaller refunds than they were entitled before filing the IRS documents that sent partial refunds to himself.

The owner of Schuster Tax Service discovered the alleged scheme in February and reported it to federal investigators. The FBI led an investigation, which led to the wire fraud charges.

Patterson faces up to 20 years in federal prison if he is convicted.