Gladwin County wants boats out of the water

(5/20/2020) -- Gladwin County's emergency manager is urging people to remove all watercraft within three days so they can check all dams owned by the company that owns the Edenville Dam and three others along the Tittabawassee River.

An order was issued Wednesday night to lower the water levels in Secord Lake, Smallwood Lake and the Tittabawassee River beginning at 8am on Friday morning.

Residents are urged to remove all watercraft within three days to guarantee proper storage of boats prior to the lake levels falling. At this point, they haven't determined when the water levels can be restored to seasonal levels -- due to the possible need for repairs.

According to the press release, "this is being done to ensure the safety of our residents and to allow for the proper inspection of dams owned by Boyce Hydro."

The federal government actually revoked Boyce Hydro's license to produce power from the Edenville dam in 2018. It claimed Boyce Hyrdo was not addressing safety issues that regulators worried could lead to a major flood that would threaten the city of Midland.

"These dams were built more than 100 years ago," said attorney Phil Ellison, who works on property rights cases.

Edenville Dam and three others along the Tittabwassee River are owned by Boyce Hydro, whose co-owner, Lee Mueller, was not available for comment.