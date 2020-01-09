Global stocks, oil prices stabilize as Iran anxiety eases

Global stock markets and oil prices are up slightly as anxiety over potential U.S.-Iranian armed conflict eased.

FILE - In this file photo dated 1990, Aramco refinery at Ras Tannura, Saudi Arabia. The price of oil surged Friday Jan. 3, 2020, as global investors were gripped with uncertainty over the potential repercussions and any retaliation, after the United States killed Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani.(AP Photo/FILE) (Source: Anonymous)

Market benchmarks in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong are up Thursday. Wall Street futures are pointing to gains on the open.

Stocks sank after Iran retaliated for the U.S. killing of an Iranian general by firing missiles at bases housing Americans in Iraq.

But anxiety subsided after reports indicated no Americans died and Iran’s foreign minister said his country had concluded “proportionate measures in self-defense.”

Gains accelerated after President Donald Trump said Iran “appears to be standing down.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.