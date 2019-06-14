Golf courses seeing green but making less of it

(6/14/19) - Even though the calendar says, "June", summer weather has been few and far between, frustrating farmers trying to plant their crops and golfers who have had more cancellations than good days on the fairways and greens.

It's a problem shared by many mid-Michigan golf courses who have plenty of green on their courses, but not as much in their cash registers.

Sunshine danced across mid-Michigan Friday morning, giving golfers a chance to break out their drivers, instead of their umbrellas, including a group of more than 35 teams helping raise more than forty thousand dollars for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flint.

"Very spotty. As I said, we've missed several , the group that I play with, we've missed several turns simply because it's too wet and the course wasn't even open," said Clifton Turner.

Just in the first half of the month of June, Flint has picked up more than two and a half inches of rain, above normal amounts.

In Saginaw, average rainfall has been exceeded by an inch and a third with more on the way over the Father's Day weekend.

It seems we've only been able to string together a day or two of sunny and warm weather, before clouds, rain and cooler than normal temperatures return to spoil any outdoor fun.

"On a day like yesterday, that would have been good weather for April, and we're all been through a tough winter and we're over-anxious to see something decent. I'd like to see two days like this in a row, but probably won't happen," commented Ron Meeker.

"This has been one of the worst springs I can remember. The golf course is under water right now, but Wayne and his team out here at the Jewell did a nice job of putting this thing together and making it happen," added Mike Soboleski.

So, pick your tee times wisely and hope for more traditional summer weather, which officially arrives June 21st.