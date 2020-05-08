Golfers allowed to ride carts again

(5/8/2020) - Golfers got the OK to get back on the fairways on April 24, but until now they were required to walk the fairways.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is allowing motorized golf carts again in her latest executive order.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity confirmed the change in a letter to the Small Business Association of Michigan.

"They are allowed, but like with all outdoor recreational facilities there are mitigation measures that need to be implemented," the labor department wrote in the letter.

Each golf course must follow social distancing, along with other health and safety requirements regardless of whether they allow golfers to ride carts. Golf course clubhouses and dining halls must remain closed.