Good Kids: Jayden Brummitt is collecting hats, gloves and scarves

(1/3/2020) - An 8-year-old Saginaw boy is making sure people stay warm this winter.

Jayden Brummitt began collecting hats, gloves and scarves because he was worried about people who depending on public transportation to get around.

STARS -- the Saginaw Transit Authority and Regional Services -- caught wind of his efforts and didn't hesitate to get behind his effort to help him reach his goal. Brummitt's care for his neighbors really touched them.

His motivation is truly pretty simple, which inspires everyone around him.

"It hurts to see people out in the cold because it's almost not fair," Brummitt said.

Anyone who would like to help can donate items at the STARS headquarters in downtown Saginaw through Feb. 18.