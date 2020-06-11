Good Samaritan helps neighbor clean up storm debris in Saginaw

(06/11/2020) - In Saginaw, Wednesday's fast-moving thunderstorms left downed wires, trees snapped, and streets closed.

Thousands are cleaning up whatever they can, but some are not doing it alone.

Brian Mangas was driving back from work in Detroit, noticing the severe damage from high winds and heavy rains.

"Just amazed at how much damage was done. I didn't realize. It's almost like a tornado came through here. I mean it's really bad," Mangas said.

Just a street over from his Saginaw home, a scary sight: bright yellow caution tape, electrical wires touching the ground, and a utility pole cracked in half, dangling in mid-air.

His own yard was crowded with large branches that snapped off a tree. He was lucky nothing damaged his home, but others were not as lucky.

"What happened? The big branch from the tree goes down to my roof to mine and my mom's house down. The noise was BOOM!" Luis Medina said.

A tree crashed onto his roof, damaging his own home and leaving a mess, but when life hands you lemons, make lemonade.

Medina was calling his insurance company to make a claim when he noticed Mangas down the street cleaning up his hard. Mangas was using a small hand saw to cut some large branches, so Medina offered to go home and grab his chain saw.

"This neighborhood, we are friends. He asked me if I'm going to charge money, and I said no. I don't want your money. I'm trying to help them," Medina said.

Mangas says before his friendly neighbor came by, he was going to stop and call a friend the next day. Instead, in about a half hour together, they cut the branches and set them neatly on the sidewalk for the city truck.

"All this is cleaned up because of Luis, and I never even met him before. How beautiful is it to live in a city like this where people just come and help you? It's beautiful," Mangas said.

Mangas says he's incredibly grateful for the help, but he's not alone. He hopes he'll be able to pay it forward and lend a hand for another neighbor who's picking up more of what the storm left behind.