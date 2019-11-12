Good Samaritans on busy highway stop to catch dog running through traffic

A group of good Samaritans banded together to rescue a dog that was set loose on a busy highway after its owner got into a wreck.

Drivers in Houston, Texas, stopped along a busy highway to catch a dog that darted into traffic. (Source: KTRK/Twitter/@TobyTinelli/CNN)

Toby Tinelli and his family were headed home Sunday evening on Beltway 8 near Highway 90 when he spotted the dog running full-speed down the freeway.

"The first thing that hit our minds was, ‘Oh my God, it’s a dog on the side of the road in the middle of traffic,’" Tinelli said.

The dog had gotten loose after its owner got into an accident farther down the freeway.

Tinelli said what happened next could only happen in Houston.

"So, everybody was on the same page,” he said. “It seemed like it was really like a team-oriented thing, because everybody at the same time just slowed down and put flashers on, and immediately the first thing everyone cared about was taking care of that dog."

Tinelli captured multiple drivers stopping in the middle of the freeway and getting out to try to catch the dog.

Video shows Tinelli unsuccessfully trying to call the dog over to him.

“I’m sure he was terrified," Tinelli said.

Finally, several people surrounded the dog and someone grabbed his leash, leading him to safety.

"We brought some water out,” Tinelli said. “My wife had water and a bowl, and we got the dog some water and cooled it down a little bit."

The dog’s paws were cut up and bleeding, but otherwise he was OK.

As for the owner, he was relieved to be reunited with his dog after a heart-stopping chase that came to an end thanks to several caring Houstonians.

“Houston’s a great place to be and it’s the best community you can live in,” Tinelli said.

Copyright 2019 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.