Good behavior will trim jail sentence of Larry Nassar's boss

(02/01/2020) - Good behavior likely will cut four months off a one-year jail sentence for a former dean at Michigan State University. William Strampel was convicted of misconduct in office and neglect of duty in an investigation related to the Larry Nassar scandal.

Strampel is scheduled to be released on April 3.

Strampel was dean of MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine and Nassar's boss. He was convicted of neglecting to ensure that Nassar followed certain rules during examinations of females.

Strampel also was convicted of using his job to sexually harass students.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

