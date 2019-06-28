Good deeds could bring a free Slurpee for Saginaw children this summer

(6/28/2019) - Hundreds of Saginaw children caught doing good deeds this summer could walk away with a free Slurpee.

The Saginaw Police Department is taking part in 7-Eleven's Operation Chill, which is reaching its 24th year. Nearly 1,100 other law enforcement agencies across the United States are taking part.

“The coupons are great for officers who are on patrol in the community,” said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. “It’s an icebreaker, a way to encourage dialogue in a non-threatening, non-law enforcement situation.”

Free Slurpee coupons will be passed out when an officer sees youth helping another person, deterring crime or participating in a police-sponsored activity.

“Year after year, Operation Chill is our most popular community service program,” said Mark Stinde, vice president of asset protection for 7-Eleven. “Kids love Slurpee drinks and police officers love having a reason to approach kids and surprise them with a Slurpee coupon as a reward for doing something good."