Goodrich American Idol contestant sings anthem at Detroit Lions game

(12/16/19) - One of the best highlights from Sunday's Detroit Lions Tampa Bay game was featured before the team even took the field.

Genevieve Linkowski from Goodrich was given the opportunity to sing the national anthem at Ford Field.

Linkowski competed last year on the hit ABC show American Idol.

She said it was an honor to sing the anthem and represent her hometown team.

"It's something that I never thought I would do. As a kid, I loved to sing. But I didn't think I would end up here. So it's an honor. I'm privileged to be able to do this."

As for her future, Linkowski said she was working on a couple of projects she hoped to make public very soon.