Goodrich athletic director investigated for 'inappropriate activities' with former students

(06/03/19) - The athletic director and assistant principal at Goodrich High School is off the job while police and administrators investigate alleged "inappropriate activities" with former students.

David Davis has been placed on administrative leave while Goodrich Area Schools and multiple law enforcement agencies conduct the investigation.

In a letter sent to the community last week, Goodrich Superintendent Ryan Relken said "multiple corroborating sources" reported the alleged "inappropriate activities" with former students to the district.

His letter said the allegations "is being reported as adversely impacting the learning environment for current students."

In an updated letter to the community on Monday, Relken said multiple law enforcement agencies have informed the district of a "multi-agency criminal investigation pending" against Davis.

Neither police or the district disclosed any specifics of the allegations or the conduct Davis may have taken part in.

He came to Goodrich after working as the head football coach for Atherton High School in Burton.

Dennis Tiede received that letter from Goodrich Community Schools last week.

"I don't know much about the situation at all, but they're investigating I guess, and it's nice they're taking an upfront and transparent approach to it," he said. "I have 7-year-old twins and a 5-year-old daughter, so it's on my radar, you know, what's going on."

Mary Harkless has spent the last four decades raising a family in Goodrich. Her kids are grown now, but she has grandchildren to think about and is disturbed by the allegations.

"I just hope the school will do the right thing and investigate it properly, because we don't want an innocent person having problems," she said. "We want to put the bad one away and keep them away from our children. We need the children to know that they can trust adults, you can't do that today."

Davis could not be reached for comment Monday.