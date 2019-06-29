Goodrich Board of Education approves interim superintendent

(06/29/2019) - Changes for one mid-Michigan school district. The current superintendent for Goodrich is out and is replaced by a longtime educator.

The move comes as the district deals with an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with former students by the athletic director who is also the assistant principal at the high school.

Wayne Wright spent over 40 years as an educator in several Mid-Michigan school districts, including Montrose, Birch Run and Lake Fenton, before retiring in 2017.

Now Wright is back and being asked to help bring order to the Goodrich school district.

"When I left Genesee County back in 2003, I had an interest of coming back to Genesee County at that point I had told my board president I was interested in one of two schools that positions were open at. Goodrich was one of them," said Wright.

Wright was named as interim superintendent at a special board meeting held Saturday morning by Goodrich Board of Education following the resignation of its superintendent on Thursday.

But he takes over with a cloud hanging over the School District.

The High School's athletic director and assistant principal is on administrative leave for allegations involving former students.

"We can't speculate out of facts at this point,” said school board president Greg Main in a statement. “We trust law enforcement to conduct this review in a professional manner. The school district does not have any further information to share at this time. We've been asked by law enforcement to suspend our investigation until the law enforcement investigatory processes are complete, and we are cooperating."

Wright said this is a community he wants to be a part of and he believes they will be able to get through anything thrown at them.

"Things will smooth out,” said Wright. “I know this has been a community that supported their schools immensely last year. If you look at the number of people who were here this morning, 9 o'clock on a Saturday morning, we probably had 30 plus people here and I know that the support is here so I’m looking forward to this district to move forward."

It's unclear if the current investigation played a role in former Superintendent Ryan Relken's resignation.

Wright's one year contract begins July 1st.

