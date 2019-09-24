Goodrich administrator resigns after accusations of offering former students money for nude photos

(09/24/2019) - Goodrich Athletic Director and Assistant Principal David Davis submitted his resignation Monday night after spending several months on leave following accusations of inappropriate conduct involving former students.

The school board voted and approved the resignation and Davis will continue to get paid through September 30.

ABC12 News was able to find out the details of the district’s investigation into Davis’ conduct through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The investigation included dismissal charges by Interim Superintendent Wayne Wright, which showed a pattern of identifying and “grooming” female students that Davis would later pursue after graduation, even in some instances the night of graduation.

According to the report, his contact with students became more sexual in nature after the young women graduated.

The report shows that Davis would text or use social media apps like Snap Chat and Instagram to reach out to the former students.

He would offer money in exchange for photos of the girls, before working his way to asking for topless or nude photos.

Davis even had a price menu for various types of pictures he asked for.

The report goes on to claim that several of the young women worked as interns for Davis while students at Goodrich High School.

Shortly after graduation “Davis threw a party at a Buffalo Wild Wings where he gave his interns for that year Tiger tickets and the use of his credit card for a Tiger game”

Another section of the report claims Davis went to Michigan State University where he met up with 2 former students and a graduate from another area school.

He is accused of going to their apartment with alcohol under the guise of "catching up on what was going on in her life".

Those women were each under 21 years of age.

The report says he once again offered to pay for naked photos of the girls...at one time even showing them pictures of other young women he claimed were Goodrich graduates that "he takes care of".

When Davis was placed on administrative leave on May 31, a letter was sent to Goodrich's parents on June 3 regarding the accusations against Davis and the move to place him on paid investigatory leave.

During the investigation, the report shows Davis was “not to have contact with District employees or students except as may be necessary to assist in the investigation and as directed by the Superintendent.

However, the document claims that Davis showed up to a Girls’ Basketball Camp, where Goodrich students and families were involved.

The reports claim he spoke with parents after the game and the contact was in direct violation of the directive from the School District.

The Attorney General's office confirmed to ABC12 that they have received the case and will be assigning a prosecutor, but right now, no criminal charges have been filed.

Davis' resignation takes effect on September 30th.