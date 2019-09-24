Goodrich athletic director resigns amid investigation into conduct with former students

(9/24/2019) - The Goodrich High School athletic director has resigned during an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct with former students.

At Monday night's school board meeting, Goodrich Assistant Principal and Athletic Director David Davis submitted his resignation. He had been on administrative leave since June, when the allegations surfaced.

School board members voted 6-1 to accept Davis' resignation during the meeting.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating Davis' conduct. The Michigan Attorney General's Office is taking over the case and has received the investigative records, but no charges had been filed by Tuesday.

The case will be assigned to a state prosecutor.

Davis began working for Goodrich schools after previously working as the head football coach at Atherton High School in Burton.