Goodrich native Genavieve Linkowski stops by ABC12 ahead of 'American Idol' Sunday

(03/01/20) - Tonight you'll have a front row seat to listen to Genavieve Linkowski as she appears on her second season of American Idol.

This time around the Goodrich native is bringing a lot more musical and life experience to the table.

Linkowski stopped by the ABC12 studio Sunday morning to dish about the experience.

There's also a watch party at the Goodrich Country Club at 7 p.m.

You can follow Genavive's journey starting tonight when she appears on American Idol at 8 p.m. here on ABC12.