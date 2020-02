(2/25/2020) - Goodrich native Genavieve Linkowski is expected to be on Sunday's episode of "American Idol."

This is the second go-round for her on the show, so she has some experience to lean on this time.

"American Idol" airs at 8 p.m. Sunday on ABC12. Linkowski will be singing for judges: Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.