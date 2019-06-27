Goodrich schools superintendent stepping down after 2 years

(6/27/2019) - Goodrich Area Schools will be looking for a new superintendent soon after Ryan Relken announced his impending departure on Facebook.

Relken became superintendent in 2017 after Michelle Imbrunone resigned, citing a family medical situation that would require her attention.

Relken said did not say why he plans to leave the district or when his last day in the office will be. However, he said he is "not leaving under duress" and is "in good spirits."

"It’s been one of the great honors of my life to serve the Goodrich Schools community and I am proud of the good work we’ve done together," Relken wrote on Facebook.

He thanked the Goodrich Board of Education, fellow administrators, teachers and staff for helping him lead the district successfully.

Relken's resignation comes in the midst of a controversy and criminal investigation into Goodrich High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director David Davis, who is accused of "inappropriate activities" with former students.

It was unclear whether that case played a role in Relken deciding to leave.