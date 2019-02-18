Goodrich teenager saves lives after losing her own

(2/18/2019) - A Goodrich family facing an unimaginable loss is finding hope by their daughter's gift to others.

Days after 18-year-old Corinn Linkowski's death, the family is finding peace through her legacy.

"That's my baby. I just keep thinking about who is going to do the dishes with me and clean my bathrooms and sit and have coffee. I mean, I got other kids, but it's not going to be the same,” mother Tamara Linkowski said.

It's the smallest moments like that are feeling like the biggest losses for the Linkowski family.

"We were just really good friends and we would hang out all the time. We would have coffee in the morning and she would go to work,” Tamara said.

Corinn Linkowski lost control of her car on M-15 near Coolidge Road last Wednesday after a severe snow storm.

Corinn was placed in critical condition after the crash. Unfortunately, she wasn't able to recover from those injuries, but in this tragedy a small beacon for light.

Corinn was an organ donor. The family says the Gift of Life is working to give much-needed hope to someone else in need.

"Just makes you feel good you know she's going to live on through other people,” Tamara said.

Corinn's sister, Genavieve Linkowski, said this is what her sister would have wanted.

"She is in a better place. She is not hurting. She is with Jesus. She is singing with angels and she probably sounds so much more beautiful than she did on this earth. Also, if that is even possible. I don't think so,” Genavieve said.

Genavieve said Corinn was always a huge supporter especially when Genavieve made her appearance on American Idol. She says she'll miss having her in her corner.

"It's going to hit really hard when I get in bed at night and she is not next to me,” Genavieve said.

Visitation is on Wednesday morning, Feb. 20, to celebrate the life of Jesus in Corinn. The celebration will begin when the Linkowski family will receive guests from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Bethany Baptist Church.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Bethany Baptist is located at 2353 E. Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc.