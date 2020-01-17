Goodrich woman returning to 'American Idol' for a second season

(1/17/2020) - A familiar face will be appearing on the next season of "American Idol" when it debuts in February.

Genavieve Linkowski of Goodrich, who advanced to the second round of the popular singing contest in 2018, posted a photo on Instagram showing she auditioned again.

The 18th season of "American Idol" begins Feb. 16 on ABC. Linkowski could not disclose whether she advanced past the open audition round again.

Her voice drew praise from the judges in 2018, including comparisons to Celine Dion.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be judges on Season 18. Singers are competing for a professional recording contract with a major record company.