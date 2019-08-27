Gordmans opening new stores in Bad Axe, Caro, 8 other locations in Michigan

(8/27/2019) - Apparel and home decor retailer Gordmans is expanding its footprint in Michigan with 10 new stores in September, including locations in Bad Axe and Caro.

Grand openings and ribbon cuttings at all 10 locations are planned for 9 a.m. Sept. 17. The Bad Axe store is located at 880 N. VanDyke Road and the Caro store is located at 1560 W. Caro Road.

Other new locations in Michigan are opening in Charlotte, Fremont, Hillsdale, Houghton Lake, Ludington, Manistee, Petoskey and St. Johns.

Gordmans plans to make $1,000 contributions to high schools in each community. Shoppers also will receive special rewards at the grand opening celebrations:

-- The first 100 guests in line can enter to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card. All 100 will receive a free Gordmans insulated bag.

-- Shoppers who sign up for Gordmans' Style Circle Rewards program will receive double-double points, a birthday gift and more.

-- Shoppers who apply for and receive a Gordmans credit card will receive 20 percent off their first purchase.

“At Gordmans, we have put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store where terrific deals, fun finds and popular name brands are at every turn,” said Michael Glazer, president and CEO of parent company Stage. "This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home."

He said Gordman's stores receive deliveries with new merchandise every week, creating a new shopping experience and "the thrill of a great find."

Seven more Gordman's stores are opening around the country in September besides the Michigan stores. The retailer's footprint will expand to 150 stores nationwide by the end of this year.