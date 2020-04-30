Gov. Extends State of Emergency until May 28

(4/30/2020) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has extended the State of Emergency through the end of May.

The new order now expires on May 28.

Whitmer made the move Thursday night after the Republican-led Legislature refused to extend the declaration.

This order extends of closure of certain public establishments like theaters, bars, casinos and more.

Under the order, restaurants are required to maintain social distancing by only offering either carry-out and delivery orders.

The Governor's office says these restrictions do not apply to certain businesses such as office buildings, grocery stores, health care facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and others.

Governor Whitmer had asked for the blessing of Republican lawmakers, but when they declined she said she didn't need it citing the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1945.

The chamber also voted Thursday to authorize a lawsuit to challenge that interpretation. However, that lawsuit has not been filed yet.

This measure is different from the Governor's "Stay Safe, Stay Home" order, which expires on May 15.

