Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs 2020 Supplemental Budget Package

(12/20/19) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the 2020 fiscal year supplemental budget, Friday.

“This is a good deal for Michigan taxpayers that will provide essential funding for public health, public safety, and public education,” said Governor Whitmer. “Like any good bipartisan agreement, this includes funding priorities that both parties support. We all know that this process hasn’t been easy, but at the end of the day, we were able to work together in a bipartisan manner to reach an agreement that will benefit everyone in Michigan.”

The new budget includes $4.5 million for DHHS for lead and copper rule implementation and $15 million to EGLE, which will fully fund the governor’s $120 million executive recommendation to help clean up drinking water.

The budget also includes includes $45 million for the Department of Corrections to help with security and vocational training, $33 million to support public safety communication systems, and $10.5 million for literacy coaches.

As part of the package, Governor Whitmer signed a bill that would require the Michigan Legislature to provide the governor with a budget proposal by July 1.