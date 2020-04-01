Gov. Gretchen Whitmer taking part in live town hall meeting Thursday

(4/1/2020) - Michigan is getting another chance to hear directly from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as the state navigates the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time, six Detroit TV stations are joining forces to present a live town hall-style conversation with the governor at 7 p.m. Thursday.

This is her second live town hall since issuing the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order on March 23. She took part in a similar event in Grand Rapids last week.

ABC12 will broadcast the hour-long event live beginning at 7 p.m. The event also will be streamed live on our website.

Tune in to hear Whitmer address Michigan's efforts to support those on the front lines, address the growing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, and keep resources flowing for families and businesses trying to make ends meet.