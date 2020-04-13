Gov: It's OK to be upset

"It's okay to be frustrated. It's okay to be angry. If it makes you feel better to direct it at me, that's okay too. I've got thick skin, and I'm always going to defend your right to free speech," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Gov. Whitmer has extended the stay-home order to April 30th while also adding restrictions on commercial and personal activities leading to some frustration.

"It feels more like release Michigan or free Michigan or save Michigan," said Meshawn Maddock, Michigan Conservative Coalition.

That Frustration of the extended order has led members of the Michigan Conservative Coalition to organize a drive-by protest in the state's capitol.

"I just ask that those who are protesting these orders do so in a safe manner so that you don't get sick and you don't subject our first responders to risk, either. Or prey on other people's anxieties," said Gov. Whitmer.

The restrictions on traveling have tightened. Gov. Whitmer says the reason is in some northern parts of the state they don't have enough resources if an outbreak were to happen.

"They don't have the hospital systems that are able to treat an outbreak if a lot of people head north and people start to get sick."

The governor says the restrictions aren't about us as individuals, but are designed to protect everyone in our state. We may be sad about what we can't do, but she reminded us because of COVID-19,

a Flint mother can no longer hug her husband and only son.

"Some of us are grieving the loss of our freedom. Some are grieving the loss of their loved ones," said Gov. Whitmer. "There was a story in the newspaper this weekend about a woman named Sandy Brown, who in just three days lost her husband and her son. She wasn't even allowed to get out of the car to go to the funeral."