Gov. Whitmer answering questions during virtual town hall meeting Thursday

(3/25/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be taking questions about coronavirus issues from the public during a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday evening.

ABC12 is partnering with WOOD TV to air the event from 7 to 8 p.m.

Whitmer will address questions about the coronavirus outbreak in Michigan and the state's containment measures, including the three-week stay home order she issued on Monday.

The public is invited to submit questions for the governor. Click here and see the form at the bottom of the story to ask your question.