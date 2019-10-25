Gov. Whitmer brings up Flint water crisis to justify flavored vaping ban

(10/25/2019) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to take legal appeals over her ban on flavored vaping products straight to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Her administration filed documents with the Michigan Court of Appeals and Supreme Court asking justices to intervene immediately. Whitmer wants to ban flavored vaping products out of health concerns for youth.

Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Kaldun declared a public health emergency in September for youth vaping.

The Michigan Court of Claims last week overturned the ban, citing concerns for older smokers who use vaping to quit cigarettes. Whitmer quickly appealed that ruling to the Court of Appeals.

She brought up the Flint water crisis as an example where health concerns were not considered while making policy decisions.

“After seeing how the Flint water crisis was mishandled, it’s more important than ever that we listen to our public health officials when they make recommendations to protect our citizens,” Whitmer said. “Our Chief Medical Officer has found that the explosive increase in youth vaping that we’ve seen over the past few years is a public health emergency."

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released test results Friday from e-cigarette products of five state residents who suffered vaping-related lung injuries.

Two patients' products included only nicotine, one patient's products contained nicotine and THC, one patient's products included only THC and the fifth patient's products contained THC and Vitamin E acetate.

Whitmer said vaping use increased 78 percent last year. About 3.6 million kids, including 1 in 5 high school students and 1 in 20 middle school students, were regular e-cigarette users.

Experts say easily available and popular flavors like apple juice, bubble gum and Nerds candy are partially fueling the growth.