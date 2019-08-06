Gov. Whitmer calls for 'red flag' law to remove guns from suicidal, threatening people

(8/6/2019) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed the ongoing gun control debate on Twitter, calling for a so-called "red flag" law in Michigan to curb violence.

Whitmer said the gun lobby has sold Americans a false narrative that they have to pick one of two sides. She said both sides can recognize the rights guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment and work to prevent gun violence.

Whitmer also mentioned proposed legislation in Michigan that would allow a judge to take away a person's guns if they are deemed suicidal or a threat to others. Fifteen states have passed similar laws.

Whitmer said it's a common sense step. In a tweet she says "we can't wait idly by for an act of gun violence to devastate our state to demand action, we must act now. I look forward to signing Extreme Risk Protection Orders into law."