Gov. Whitmer extends safety measures protecting customers, employees

(5/3/2020) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Saturday that extended existing safety measures designed to protect consumers and employees at grocery stores and pharmacies.

The safety measures were extended until May 29.

This executive order extended the following health and safety guidelines:

• Customers who can medically tolerate a face covering must wear one when entering a grocery store or pharmacy.

• Grocery stores and pharmacies must allocate at least two hours per week of shopping time for vulnerable populations.

• If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the business must notify other employees without infringing on private health information.

"We must continue protecting the health and safety of both consumers and employees at our grocery stores and pharmacies, which we rely on more than ever during this unprecedented public health crisis," Whitmer said in a statement. "Michigan has begun flattening the COVID-19 curve, but we must not take our progress for granted and continue taking aggressive action to avoid further spread of this deadly disease."

The order also said that food sellers must also continue to do the following:

• Require checkout employees to wear some form of covering over their nose and mouth.

• Ensure both employees and customers remain at least 6 feet apart.

• Close self-serve food stations such as salad bars, and eliminate free samples and tasting stations.

• Adopt procedures to meet federal environmental cleaning guidelines, including continuously cleaning and disinfecting frequent touchpoints, such as point-of-sale terminals at registers, shopping carts and shopping baskets.

• Prohibit employees who are sick from reporting to work and send employees home if they display COVID-19 symptoms.

• Accommodate employees who fall within a vulnerable population by providing lower-exposure work assignments or giving them the option to take an unpaid leave of absence.

• Develop and implement a daily screening program for all staff upon or just prior to reporting to work sites.

The governor also extended the deadline for certain forms of licensing and registration because of an increased strain on Michigan's food service industry, local health departments, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The original order was set to expire on May 22.