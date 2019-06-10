Gov. Whitmer makes several stops around Mid-Michigan Monday

(06/10/2019) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer made her rounds Monday in Mid-Michigan.

And her first stop - in Flint.

The day started at Genesee Packing Inc. addressing the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and its attempt to close the skills gap in the state.

"This visit here is focused on talent and trying to ensure that people have opportunities to up skill to get higher wage jobs in Michigan," said Whitmer.

She spoke on the Going Pro campaign and its attempt to lower skilled-labor shortage.

"I think the going pro effort has been really important to businesses in Michigan,” said Whitmer. “I think we've seen great examples of that right here and this is a phenomenal investment that they made."

Other stops of the governor’s day were to Saginaw for the Promise Luncheon, a visit to Global Dow Center in Midland, and a tour of the crumbling US-10 Bridge in Bay County.

"This is something that we are focused on - closing the skills gap, fixing the roads, cleaning up water and making sure that our children have an education that prepares them for a successful prosperous life in this state,” said Whitmer.

Whitmer also spoke about where they are at in a plan to fix the road.

"We're in the midst of the budget deliberations and I'm working really hard to continue building bridges literally and figuratively with the republicans leadership with the legislature,” said Whitmer.

She said it remains one of the primary focuses in the state.

"It's undeniable we've got an infrastructure crisis across the state of Michigan,” said Whitmer. “Every one of us are paying for roads that are crumbling, we're paying in forms of new rims and windshields when our roads continue to get worse and worse and more dangerous and that's what we're trying to fix here."

Whitmer closed out the day attending the Tri-County roundtable at Saginaw Valley State University to talk about her Fiscal Year 2020 budget for the roads, education, closing the skills gap as well as cleaning up Michigan's drinking water.