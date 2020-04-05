Gov. Whitmer restricts entry into juvenile justice and care facilities

(04/05/20) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order that renews restrictions for entry into care facilities and juvenile justice facilities.

The original executive order signed March 14 was set to expire on April 5 at 5:00 p.m.

Now the restrictions have been extended until May 3, 2020.

A news release says the "order also clarifies that 'residential care facilities' include, but are not limited to, homes for the aged, nursing homes, adult foster care facilities, hospice facilities, substance abuse disorder residential facilities, independent living facilities, and assisted living facilities.

Any visitors that are not necessary for the provision of medical care, support of activities of daily living, or the exercise of power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for an individual under the facility’s care; are not a parent, foster parent, or guardian of an individual who is 21 years of age or under and who is under the facility’s care; are not visiting an individual under the facility’s care that is in serious or critical condition or in hospice care; and are not visiting under exigent circumstances or for the purpose of performing official governmental functions are not allowed into any health care facility, residential care facility, congregate care facility or juvenile justice facility.

The birth of a child qualifies as an exigent circumstance under the order, meaning that a partner and doula may accompany a laboring mother, if they pass the health evaluation required by the order.

You can read the entire order here.

