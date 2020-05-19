Gov. Whitmer to declare an emergency for Midland County dam collapse

(5/19/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to declare and emergency Tuesday evening after one dam collapsed in Midland County and another appeared close to collapse.

Her administration issued a statement saying the emergency declaration would ensure local emergency responders have all the resources they need to respond to the incident.

Whitmer said Michigan's Emergency Operations Center in Lansing already had been activated and officials there were "fully engaged" with the response to the dam collapses.

"State officials from multiple departments have been on site throughout the day," Whitmer's statement says.

Midland County 911 issued a statement around 5:45 p.m. saying the Edenville Dam collapsed and other statement around 7 p.m. saying the Sanford Dam appeared to be in danger of imminent collapse.

The loss of both dams would cause a significant rise in water levels and flash flooding along the Tittabawassee River flowing toward the city of Midland.

A series of evacuations was ordered for residents near the river and in the Midland city limits.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Tittabawassee River through Midland County until early Wednesday morning.