Gov. Whitmer to sign bill reforming Michigan's auto no-fault insurance system

(WJRT) - (5/30/19) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will signing Senate Bill 1 Thursday.
The legislation reforms Michigan's auto no-fault insurance system.
The governor's office calls the signing a "historic" moment.
The State House and Senate both passed the bill last Friday after weeks of negotiations.
House Republicans estimate drivers could save anywhere from 120 to $2,400 a year.
Whitmer is expected to sign the bill Thursday morning on the Grand Hotel's Front Porch.
Governor Whitmer is on Mackinac Island attending Mackinac's Policy Conference.