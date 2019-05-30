Gov. Whitmer to sign bill reforming Michigan's auto no-fault insurance system

(5/30/19) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will signing Senate Bill 1 Thursday.

The legislation reforms Michigan's auto no-fault insurance system.

The governor's office calls the signing a "historic" moment.

The State House and Senate both passed the bill last Friday after weeks of negotiations.

House Republicans estimate drivers could save anywhere from 120 to $2,400 a year.

Whitmer is expected to sign the bill Thursday morning on the Grand Hotel's Front Porch.

Governor Whitmer is on Mackinac Island attending Mackinac's Policy Conference.

