Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflects on first year in office

(12/16/19) - As Governor Gretchen Whitmer nears the end of her first year in office, she discussed road repairs, the budget, Flint's recovery and her proposed vaping ban only with ABC12.

She touted one of her greatest accomplishments so far is reforming auto insurance and saving drivers money on unlimited medical coverage.

But one of her biggest challenges, was getting both sides of the aisle to agree on a state budget. She used 147 line-item vetoes, believed to be the most aggressive action by a governor in Michigan history.

"Well, the Legislature didn't negotiate budgets with me. It was the first time in our state's history," she said. "When they sent it to me, it was a mess. It didn't add up."

Whitmer said the Legislature's budget used one-time resources to balance the budget, which she believes constitutes a structural deficit. She also believes Republicans overestimated the balances in some accounts.

"So it really was a mess and I had to fix it as well as I could unilaterally," Whitmer said. "And that's why getting back to the table and negotiating a supplemental, I think, was very important and we got that done. It took a long time, but we got there."

She is proud of the progress being made in Flint five years after the water crisis.

"Great strides have been made but it's going to take a long time to earn back the trust," Whitmer said.

It's a sentiment you hear from a lot of people in Flint, even five years after the water crisis. Whitmer said a new Flint mayoral administration means new opportunities.

"We've been doing a lot of work with the new mayor, Mayor Neeley. One of the first things that we did was reach out and say come in to chat with all the departments that have been working with the city of Flint," she said.

Whitmer said she looks forward to a new partnership with Neeley's office.

"Right now, Mayor Neeley, I think, has got some great ideas about how we can be even greater partners with the city of Flint," she said.

Whitmer said even though pipes are being replaced and progress is being made, it's a long road ahead.

This summer the U.S. Supreme Court blocked lower court rulings, and denied Flint officials' request to be granted immunity from liability and avoid lawsuits tied to the crisis.

"One of the things that I think I like least about being governor, I love almost every aspect of this job, but it's now my name in place of Rick Snyder's on all of the lawsuits against the state. We're trying to settle some of those suits, we're trying to move forward," Whitmer said.

While regaining the public's trust and repairing any damage done to the water system is a priority, Whitmer said there are other pressing issues facing the financially-strapped city.

"If you fix the water overnight, there's still a question of underemployment," she said. "There's still a question of, lack of pathways to skills. And that's why everything we're doing in terms of labor and economic opportunity, everything we're doing in terms of ensuring everyone has a real path to a job that can give you prosperity and you can find integrity in your work, this is how we've really, in a long term way, improved the quality of life for everyone in this state. But in particular Flint, and in particular in our economy."

Another hot topic discussed in the interview: roads.

"I tell people, you know, I did what I said I was going to do. I came in with a real road problem solution. The legislature never got serious about doing it," Whitmer said.

She blames the Legislature for lack of road repair progress. But what about that well-known campaign promise?

"Well, I introduced the budget last year. If the Legislature had embraced it, we'd put a lot of people to work and we'd see our roads getting better by the day," Whitmer said. "Unfortunately, they were never serious. We saw, out of the House, they suggested maybe we well some bridges to pay for roads. Out of the Senate, they suggested that, you know, we raid teacher pensions. Neither one of those is a solution."

Her solution earlier this year? A proposed 45-cent gas tax, which didn't go over well.

"Well, the infrastructure crisis is real -- and it's real across the country. And a lot of my colleagues, Republican and Democratic, have proposed gas taxes," Whitmer said. "Some states have been moving forward on that. Others have been bogged down by a legislature that's not serious, like ours. But the fact of the matter is, this crisis is costing us. We are paying to fix our cars every day and the roads get more dangerous and more expensive every day we don't actually have a solution done."

She's told other media outlets she's not "married" to pushing a 45-cent gas tax hike. So when can the public expect a revised plan?

"You'll see early next year, where kind of the next chapter is and the roads erupt in the spring, people need to know it's because the Legislature wasn't serious but I want to continue to press forward because we are going to fix the damn roads," Whitmer said.