Governor, Saginaw County sheriff remind people to continue social distancing

(05/13/2020) - Wednesday was a great day to do a little fishing, take the pooch for a walk in the park or just sit out to enjoy some much-needed sunshine.

"That's great. Obviously from a mental health perspective, people need to get out and have some sort of normalcy," said Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel.

Even the sheriff said he has felt the need to spend more time outdoors lately.

"With the coronavirus and such a tough stretch of weather up until just last night even. There was a freeze warning for anyone who planted anything, including myself, planted a Mother's Day rose tree and I had to go out and cover it last night," Federspiel said.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, reminded Michiganders that now is not the time to ease up on social distancing. A new, New York Times article, shows travel across our state has increased significantly.

Whitmer said if we see another spike, we'll have to strengthen restrictions again.

"I think that if people understand if you keep your 6 foot plus distance, go out and ride your bike, go out and walk around. We don't want to have to tell people they have to stay inside their house. This is to protect them, to not be around others. Social distancing are the words that we came up with to describe what we have to do to protect ourselves. I really don't like social distancing because we are social creatures. We can still be social, but we can still distance," Federspiel said.