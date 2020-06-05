Governor announces Michigan hair salons will reopen June 15

(6/5/20) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced hair and nail salons will reopen statewide on June 15.

During a press conference Friday morning in Lansing, she said Regions 6 and 8, which is the Traverse City area and Upper Pennisula, will be the first to reopen more businesses, including salons. Whitmer said starting June 10, those regions would reopen movie theaters and gyms as per Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start Plan.

The governor said she expected the rest of the state to get to Phase 5 in the coming weeks.

Whitmer also cautioned all Michiganders to continue to be vigilant, wear face masks, and practice social distancing in the pandemic.

She spoke about testifying in before a US House subcommittee in Washington this week. Whitmer said the federal government needed to develop a widespread testing strategy in the pandemic.