Governor Whitmer clarifies visitor restrictions to hospitals, other places of care

(03/15/2020) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer is clarifying an executive order she signed regarding the restrictions for visitors at hospitals and other places of care.

People are not allowed to enter a facility for health care, residential care, congregated care or a juvenile justice facility unless it is for the provision of medical care, the support activities of daily living or the exercise of power of attorney or guardian, parent or foster parent of someone who is under the age of 21.

Additionally, those places must assess whether visitors have COVID-19 symptoms,and not allow them entry if they do.

The order says the restrictions must remain in place until April 5th at 5:00 p.m.