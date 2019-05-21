Governor Whitmer declares May as “Michigan Wine Month”

(5/21/2019) - The month of May is usually remembered for Mother's Day or Memorial Day, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared it as Michigan Wine Month.

"It's awesome, I think focusing on the wine industry is a great thing for Michigan because there are a lot of outstanding wineries,” said Ginny Sherrow, who owns Fenton Winery & Brewery with her husband.

According to Whitmer, wine has become a major contributor to growing the economy and tourism across the state. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says Michigan's wine industry has a $5.4 billion impact, including $253 million in tourism spending alone.

"I think it's great for the economy," Sherrow said. "Things are going well, people are positive and wineries are growing."

The Sherrows have owned Fenton Winery & Brewery at 1370 N. Long Lake Road for 11 years.

“We're grown from just my husband and I, two of us, to a team of 30 people and it's been really great,” she said.

Sherrow's team makes wine on site, sourcing their grapes from California.

"Some of our most popular wines are fruit blended wines," she said. "Our Solo Blackberry Merlot is our top seller."

The business also operations a microbrewery with a selection of craft beers on tap. Club members can receive a specialty wine glass with their name on it.

"Our club members are very special to us here at Fenton Winery and Brewery,” Sherrow said. "They get their own glass, they get discounts on all of their on-site purchases and carry-outs.”

With wine-making on the rise in the state, Sherrow said she’s looking to add more to the business.

"We’re actually putting in a fire pit, so we're pretty excited about that," she said. "That will be a new addition to summer and we will be expanding our outdoor seating."