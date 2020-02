(02/23/2020)- Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be in Flint Monday.

She will join Mayor Sheldon Neeley at Hamilton Community Health Network's main campus to highlight the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies initiative.

Governor Whitmer announced the program during her State of the State address.

The proposal would provide low-income moms with up to a full year of health care coverage after they give birth.