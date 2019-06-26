Whitmer promises clean water and makes test results availble to public

(06/26/19) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new campaign for the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act.

The campaign will work to implement new rules while also increasing communication to residents. The goal is to help residents understand what's in their water and provide any necessary support.

The effort to promote awareness and trust in municipal leaders stems from the Flint water crisis.

"Obviously, Flint was a great tragedy and there are still a lot of steps that are going to be needed to take in that community to help people feel comfortable with the information they're getting," said Liesl Clark, director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

It'll provide more than just safe drinking water. It creates strict water sampling rules and allows Michiganders to check the results as soon as they're received.

Other changes include removing all lead service lines in Michigan, lowering the acceptable amount of lead in drinking water and banning partial lead service line replacements.

Clark said teaming up with the governor and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will help ensure safe drinking water for all.

"It's really important to make sure that we are doing everything we can from regulatory structure and pushing the boundaries whenever we can to make sure we are getting as safe as possible drinking water to the citizens in Michigan -- and that's what the governor wants to do, and we're excited at EGLE to be a part of that," Clark said.

To learn more about these changes, there will be three webinars on July 9 to 11. To access those videos, visit the tab in the related links below (mobile) or on the right side (desktop).