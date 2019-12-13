Governor Whitmer sends letter welcoming refugee resettlement in Michigan

(12/13/19) - Governor Whitmer is opening the arms of the state by officially declaring Michigan as a refugee resettlement state.

"Michigan is going to continue to be a place where we welcome people to come here and to make this their home," she said.

Michigan's Governor sent a letter to the federal government after the Trump administration began requiring written consent from states willing to accept refugees.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, there are nearly 26 million refugees around the world who have been forced out of their homes, each of them fearing persecution for reasons like race, religion, or nationality.

"There's some people that are part of the conflict, but others are not. They don't carry guns. They don't participate in this violence or the political process. Just innocent people who worry about how to make a living and raise their families and support them. They're caught in the crossfire and they're driven out of their homeland," Basil Bacall said. Bacall is the founder of Adopt-A-Refugee, a metro-Detroit based program.

Bacall says Adopt-A-Refugee has provided financial need to over half a million refugees and sent over $12 million since it started in 2007. He says between freedom of speech and religion, they're set in much safer living conditions, but it's not just his responsibility.

"Americans have always stood up for what's right for human rights. This is everybody's responsibility. They're human beings. It's very important that we put our human rights values above our economic interests," Bacall said.

Bacall says refugees are hungry to become part of the workforce, and could jump-start Michigan's economic comeback.

He supports Governor Whitmer letting the president know that Michigan could be the home refugees are looking for.

"We want to be a state that welcomes people, so that anyone who's looking for opportunity continues to think of Michigan as a potential for that," Governor Whitmer said.

