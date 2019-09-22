Governor Whitmer shows support for UAW members in Flint

(09/22/19) - It's day seven of the UAW GM Strike.

In Flint on Sunday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is showing her support for those walking the picket lines.

It's no coincidence that Governor Whitmer showed up on a Sunday. She discussed how it not only impacts the person on the line but families across the state as well.

"Every one of us has benefited from organized labor in this state. Anyone who's got the weekend off or who works forty hours a week or has got some benefits like time with their family, we've benefited. We built the middle class here in Michigan," Whitmer said.

She added, "The UAW is an incredibly important part of that, and it's important for me to stand with my labor brothers and sisters."

Governor Whitmer was in Flint on her way to Saginaw to continue showing support for UAW members.

She walked up and down Van Slyke Road outside of Flint Assembly, shaking hands, taking photos, and even passing out donuts with Mayor Weaver.

She says we've seen big strides in the auto industry and credited that to the sacrifice of auto workers who are on the front line today.

She says she hopes the strike is short, productive, and most importantly, supports the UAW families.

Governor Whitmer says she hopes that the UAW and GM can agree on a new contract quickly. She says getting these workers back on the job as quickly as possible is crucial to Michigan's economy.