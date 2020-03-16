Governor Whitmer signs Executive Order expanding unemployment benefits

03/16/2020 - The executive order expanding eligibility for unemployment benefits is effective immediately through Tuesday, April 14th.

The Governor says the decision to close dine-in restaurants and bars and other facilities has consequences and her executive order will provide immediate relief to those who can't go to work, and who rely on their paycheck to take care of their families.

"I am very mindful of what it means in terms of the pressure on working parent who are now home and maybe doesn't have the ability to take time off of work or have access to child care," said Governor Whitmer.

Under the governor's order, unemployment benefits would be extended to:

• Workers who have an unanticipated family care responsibility, including those who have childcare responsibilities due to school closures, or those who are forced to care for loved ones who become ill.

• Workers who are sick, quarantined, or immunocompromised and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off.

• First responders in the public health community who become ill or are quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19.

For more information and to apply for benefits call 1-866-500-0017, or click on the link in the related links section.

