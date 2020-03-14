Governor Whitmer temporarily restricts entry into care facilities, juvenile justice facilities

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces that she has ordered all K-12 schools in Michigan to close from March 16 to April 5 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
By  | 
Posted:

FLINT (WJRT) - (03/14/20) - Starting today you are temporarily not allowed to visit a sick loved one at a hospital or a loved one in a juvenile detention facility.

The executive order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer was issued Friday and will remain in place until April 5 amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus.

Visitors not necessary for medical care (bathing, eating or daily living) or not visiting under exigent circumstances must be prohibited at all health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities and juvenile justice facilities.

You can read the entire executive order here.

 