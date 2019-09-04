Governor aims to end the sale of all flavored e-cigarettes in Michigan

(9/4/2019) - Michigan's governor made a sudden move to end all sales of flavored e-cigarettes in the state.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is ordering the first-ever statewide ban after the state health department declared the flavored vaping products a public health crisis.

"This is why we are taking bold action here in Michigan and for us to lead," Whitmer said.

Michigan is closer to becoming the first state to implement a statewide ban on flavored e-cigarettes.

"These are things that are targeted toward children, toward getting them addicted and creating consumers for them. So, they can make money at the risk of children's health," Whitmer said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed the media outside University Club in Lansing Wednesday night. Whitmer said this needs to be done now to protect young people from any potentially harmful effects of vaping.

"These companies target our kids and appeal to our kids and deceive our children, and they are showing up with respiratory illnesses no one can explain," Whitmer said.

CEO Consumers Advocate for Smoke-free Alternatives Association Alex Clark agrees with the Democratic governor vaping shouldn't be in the hand's anyone under the age of 18.

"These products that are intended for adults and specifically people who smoke," Clark said.

Clark is a regular user of his flavored vaping products and can smoke around once an hour.

He says he believes these flavored products are healthier and have helped him kick smoking cigarettes.

"When I would get down to half a pack of cigarettes, I would start panicking. But when I walk out of the house and sometimes forget to take this stuff with me. It's not the religion it used to be," Clark said

The ban is going to cover retail and online sales and will begin as soon as the health department outlines the rules within the next 30 days. The ban will last for six months. After that, there's a chance this could be renewed again for another six months.

Clark says this is going to destroy local businesses who depend on the sale of these flavored products.

"Even with this sunset division of we will come back in 6 months and revisit this the vapor retailers that are going to be horribly affected by this are not likely going to be open," Clark said.

Whitmer says she's willing to defend this ban in court.

