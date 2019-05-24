Governor Whitmer announces agreement on auto insurance reform in Michigan

(5/24/19) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday, after talking with lawmakers, an agreement has been reached on reforming how car insurance rates are calculated in the state.

She released the following statement:

“After constructive conversations over the past week, I am pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement in concept on bipartisan auto no-fault reform legislation that will lower costs and protect coverage for Michigan drivers. The deal: guarantees rate relief for every Michigan driver; provides a choice in coverage levels; establishes more uniform and structured compensation levels for medical providers; and removes the ability of insurance companies to discriminate based on non-driving factors. I look forward to working with the legislature to pass and sign this important legislation into law.”

