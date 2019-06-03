Governor approves Tuscola County's emergency declaration request

(06/03/19) - Some help is on the way to Tuscola County after recent wide-spread flooding.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency today.

Local leaders made the request on May 29 after adding up all the damage from the May 25 storm. It totaled $4.2 million in road damage.

"This will give them about a half-million dollars to repair some of those damages. And hopefully alleviate some of the damage to their budget as well," said Tuscola County Emergency Manager Steve Anderson. "It'll give them a start on some of their funding to get stuff going. As you can imagine the road commission already has projects planned and started already for the year and this obviously did not help."

The rain and flooding on May 25 impacted 81 separate locations on the roads. Damage ranged from washouts to culvert failures to a total bridge failure.

Currently, there are still 11 road closures.

In addition to the financial help, the state's emergency declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what it has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.

At this point the state aid is focused on the roads.

Anderson told us a survey of community members only found minor damage to homes. "We had about 30 responses, most of them advised they had a couple inches of water in their basement, but nothing the government would consider as being major damage," he said.

Locally, the county declared a State of Emergency on May 28 after surveying the wide-spread damage.