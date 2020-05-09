Governor orders MI water service reconnections during pandemic

Updated: Sat 12:07 PM, May 09, 2020

MICHIGAN (WJRT) - (5/9/20) - All Michiganders are now eligible to have their water service reconnected.

It was part of an executive order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer. It said all occupied homes were entitled to running water during the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents were encouraged to call their local water departments to get the utility reconnected.

The state said no upfront payment was needed, and water bills would still add up during the emergency.

It said customers could work with local departments to arrange payment.

 
