Governor's office confirms Flint will have COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

(4/11/20) - The Office of Governor Gretchen confirmed Flint will have a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.

News of the site came Saturday morning during Mayor Sheldon Neeley's weekly radio show.

State Rep. Cynthia Neeley, who is the mayor's wife, was also on the program.

She spoke about Michigan's effort to flatten the curve in the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Saturday morning, state data showed Michigan had 22,783 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

It also listed 1,281 deaths from the coronavirus.

Genesee County had 828 confirmed cases.

No details were given on where the Flint testing site would be set up or when it might open.

More information from the state was expected to be released later Saturday.

