Grand Blanc boys basketball players reminisce on what could have been

(3/16/2020) - A lot of championship aspirations got cut short in Michigan.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association postponed its winter sports tournaments last week, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued orders banning large crowds and closing schools for three weeks.

For Grand Blanc High School's boys basketball team, the Bobcats were riding a hot streak that could have ended with a state championship trophy. But they are left to wonder what could have been.

"I think we would have definitely won a championship," said Connor Wiliams, Grand Blanc senior forward.